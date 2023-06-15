DJ Zinhle’s former employee to go on trial after mediation fails

By Faizel Patel

DJ Zinhle’s former employee Thobile Malatjie will be put on trial after the Hatfield Magistrates’ Court in Pretoria rejected a mediation application to resolve the matter.

Malatjie was arrested in January, after DJ Zinhle caught her stealing accessories from her Era by DJ Zinhle store in Menlyn, Tshwane.

She was accused of stealing items worth R96 000.

Mediation

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said 23-year-old Malatjie appeared at the Hatfield Magistrates’ Court and applied for mediation, to resolve the matter without proceeding with the prosecution.

“However, the mediation was refused by the senior public prosecutor. She is facing a charge of theft and it is alleged that the accused was employed at Era by DJ Zinhle and stole stock worth an unverified amount of money.

“Malatjie was arrested on 12 January 2023, after the police searched and found stock in her property. However, she was subsequently released on R5 000 bail, and the matter was postponed to 24 July 2023 for trial,” Mahanjana said.

ALSO READ: DJ Zinhle pens final goodbye to Kairo’s father, AKA

Second robbery

This is the second incident involving DJ Zinhle and an employee allegedly stealing from her.

Last year, City Press reported that DJ Zinhle had opened a case against her former employee who allegedly stole R500 000 from her business account.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the suspect was arrested.

“A case of theft was opened at the Brooklyn Police Station. The suspect, aged 23, was arrested and appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mozambican national convicted for raping teens