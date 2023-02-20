DJ Zinhle pens final goodbye to Kairo’s father, AKA

Kaunda Selisho

As the reality sinks in that AKA is truly gone, his friends and family are sharing social media posts with some final farewell messages for the man they knew as Kiernan. The latest to share a message with the slain rapper is DJ Zinhle, the mother of his only child.

“Kiernan, I am so sorry that you have been robbed of your time with your daughter, with @nadianakai, Steffan, your mom @lynnforbesza, dad and all of us. I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you Kiernan. The thought of her asking questions breaks me. What do I do when she misses and needs you?” read the opening lines of DJ Zinhle’s message to AKA.

She begged her ex to watch over their daughter and plead with The Almighty to guide Zinhle’s husband Bongani as he joins her to raise their daughter.

‘We’ve come a long way’

She also shared some of the things they spoke about as co-parents, commenting on how far they had come from their acrimonious break-up and failed reconciliation years later.

“The last time I saw you, you told me how proud you are of us and how well we were co-parenting, we had come a long way and even though it challenged a lot of people in how well we co-parented. It was never about society or us, it was always about our daughter and what was best for her.”

AKA with his daughter, Kairo | Picture: Instagram

Zinhle’s comment seemed to be a veiled response to all the people who had criticised her for attending all the memorial events leading up to AKA’s funeral.

‘It’s as if you knew’

Zinhle also said she was glad their relationship improved, allowing them to focus on what was best for their daughter, allowing them to unite in their approach to parenting her.

“We quickly learnt that our differences would not be a burden for our daughter, our past mistakes could not deprive our daughter of a happy childhood with love from both mom and dad. I am so glad we figured it out, it’s as if we knew you would not be around long enough. Thank you for loving her the way you did.

“We will continue to do what’s best for her, we will raise her in a loving environment that encourages forgiveness, one that is deeply rooted in the great spirit of being a family… over everything else. We are all responsible for her happiness now, my family and yours will pull together to make sure she is the happiest girl in the world… exactly how you always made her feel.”

She concluded by making a promise to look after AKA’s girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, whom she said was family now.

“Good night Kiernan. You told me God is in control, I will hold on to these words as we piece together the pieces of our shattered hearts. We will comfort and love Nadia, she is family now. God bless you,” concluded Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle also took to her Instagram stories to thank her friend, Pearl Thusi, for her child, Thando Mokoena who supported Kairo through her father’s memorial and burial.

