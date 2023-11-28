State expected to oppose bail as Kirsten Kluyts murder case postponed

Kirsten Kluyts was murdered on 29 October while jogging at George Lea Park in Parkmore.

The case against the alleged murderer of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts will remain behind bars for a week before he returns to the dock again.

Bafana Makhungela made his first appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection to Kluyts’ murder.

The 21-year-old was arrested at a student accommodation in Sandton on Sunday.

The 34-year-old’s body was found off the running track in a secluded area at the Sandton Sports Club after police scoured footage from CCTV cameras dotted around the Sandton Sports Club and the gated community where she died.

Bail to be opposed

Makhungela’s case has since been postponed to 5 December for the suspect to find legal representation, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Speaking to the media outside the court on Tuesday, Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed the state would challenge Makhungela’s bail if he intends to apply for it.

“We will be opposing his application to be released on bail if we reach that stage because for now, the matter has been postponed for him to appoint a lawyer. We will be back in court of the 5th of December 2023.

“He has elected to appoint his own private lawyers and hopefully by then he would appointed someone to represent him legally so that we can know whether or not they want to bring an application to be released,” she said.

“The accused before court is facing a serious and hence we will be opposing bail as the state but as to the reasons why we will be opposing bail will be advanced in court once we reach that stage,” Mjonondwane continued.

More charges?

Mjonondwane also indicated that it was too early to say whether Makhungela would also be charged with rape.

“For now, the only charge the accused is facing is a murder charge, however, investigations are ongoing. There are still outstanding DNA results that the state need to acquire, therefore, for now the only charge he is facing is murder. We will be guided by the outcome of the outstanding investigations whether or not additional charges should be added to the one he is facing,” the NPA regional spokesperson said.

She further told reporters that the NPA’s approach to addressing gender-based violence (GBV) in general, amid this year’s 16 Days of Activism campaign, involved arguing for harsher sentences in court.

“[This] so that we can be in a position to deter like minded individuals from committing similar offences.”

