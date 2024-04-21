Dudu Myeni’s corruption case postponed due to her hospitalisation

The attorney of Trevor Mathenjwa, who is accused number 2 in this matter, was also absent due to ill health.

Dudu Myeni in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, 29 March 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney.

The Richards Bay Magistrates’ Court has postponed the corruption case against Dudu Myeni to 10 May 2024, for it to be transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.

According to Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the matter was postponed in Myeni’s absence.

Her attorney told the court she had been hospitalised.

More delays

This is yet another delay after the case was postponed in November last year.

Myeni and Mathenjwa made a brief appearance in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court on 17 November last year, after the matter was postponed in September for disclosure of the case docket.

Myeni and Mathenjwa are facing corruption and fraud charges linked to Bosasa, amounting to R300,000. This amount was allegedly offered and received as gratification from Bosasa and its subsidiary, Sondolo IT.

The state has accused Myeni of failing to disclose her interests in terms of the South African Airways (SAA) Conflict of Interest Policy, during her tenure as the chairperson of the SAA board.

She stands accused of corruption for receiving gratification from Bosasa subsidiary Sondolo IT, allegedly offered by the former director, Trevor Mathenjwa.

Myeni allegedly received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 and March 2015, to the value of R200,000.

She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her, from Bosasa.

It was allegedly facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015, for over R107,000.

The two are currently out on R10,000 bail, and they are expected to be back in court when the matter resumes in May.

Dudu Myeni pleads guilty

Last year, the former SAA chairperson was ordered to pay a fine after pleading guilty to her charges in a separate matter.

The case related to her revealing the identity of a protected witness, referred to as “Mr X”, during her testimony at the State Capture Commission in November 2020.

Myeni faced charges of defeating the administration of justice with alternative counts of contravention of the Commission Act.

However, she entered into a plea bargain with the state.

She was subsequently sentenced to a fine of R120,000 or two years’ imprisonment.

Half of both sentences were suspended by five years, with Myeni opting to pay the fine instead.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa