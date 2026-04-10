Majozi’s back in Mzansi and gets real

The uber talented Majozi is back from touring Down Under and will be on stage at the Hangout 3 Festival. Meanwhile, he gets real with us.

Some artists can perform on any stage, and they’ll still feel like background music.

Other performers suck in a crowd, whether they know the music or not, with charisma and showmanship that turn up the heat on the vibe and set the tone for a good time.

Majozi is such an artist. Where others are wallpaper, his is the joyful noise that can turn any first-time listener into a lifelong fan.

Nhlanhla Majozi is just back from a tour of New Zealand and Australia and will be one of the headliners at the Hangout 3 Festival at The German Club in Edenvale on 25 April.

Tell us about your recent tour in Australia and New Zealand.

Honestly, it was amazing! I was so grateful that we had good turnouts at the shows, and everybody was so kind, from the venues and crews to the fans and local people.

We also got to experience the cities and visit all these cool spots. I loved it! It was great seeing my family and also some childhood friends. All in all I made some great memories there that i will cherish for the rest of my life.

Listen to You and I, new from Majozi

What we can expect at The Hangout Fest 3.

We will have the best time together. Whether you are young or old. Everybody gets to be a part of the show. Warm your voices up and do your stretches before the show, cuz we’re going to dance and sing until we can’t anymore.

If you had to describe where you are in life right now without using age or career, what would you say?

Great question. I honestly don’t even know how to answer that. I guess I’m ready to take all the stuff I’ve learnt and go to the next step. I’m secure with where I’m at.

What’s something about yourself that took you far too long to understand?

It took me far too long to think about the future, but now I am.

Do you think we spend more time becoming who we are or undoing who we thought we had to be?

Whose coming up with these awesome questions? I’d say definitely undoing who we thought we’d be.

What’s a belief you held onto for years that then fell apart on you?

I’d always believed that I’d have my own house by now! ha ha ha I don’t.

Do you think people are actually listening to each other anymore or just waiting for their turn to speak?

People are barely talking to each other anyway. It’s more just commenting on social media.

What’s something about the way the world works that still confuses you?

Traffic.

What does a good day look like for you when nobody else is watching?

It’s Saturday. Nothing in my calendar, I take a walk to my favourite coffee shop and just sit there and listen to a podcast, come back home and watch a great movie with some snacks. I’m a simple man.

Do you think happiness is something stable or just a series of brief moments we try to hold onto?

Happiness can come and go in moments, but joy lasts longer and is more stable.

Watch: Majozi performs ‘Darling’

Do you think people change because they want to or because life forces them to?

Hopefully both.

What kind of conversations do you wish people had more often but avoid?

Why are people suffering in our country, and what can we do to help those around us? Also, I wish more people would just give church a try.

When you feel stuck, what usually gets you moving again?

Time. We all have our days. I sometimes find that I might be stuck that day, but the next day it’s much easier to move.

Do you think we’re all just trying to make sense of things, or are some people more comfortable not knowing?

We are all trying to make sense of everything.

What does “enough” look like to you, and has that changed over time?

Trying my best and challenging myself is enough.