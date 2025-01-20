Minister applauds sentence of foreign national for rhino poacher, warns of locals being bribed

The department sent out a strong message that poaching will never be tolerated in this country.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment Dr Dion George on 19 January 2025 welcomed the 18-year sentence of a 51-year-old Congolese rhino poacher and money launderer.

The rhino poacher was sentenced last week by the Middelburg Regional Court.

Zero-tolerance of poaching

The sentencing came shortly after the Minister attended a course at the Southern African Wildlife College.

The minister actively acquired invaluable ranger skills and gained crucial insight into the complexities of poaching and the illicit wildlife trade, shedding light on the country’s struggles with these issues

“I can assure South Africans that poachers’ reign of terror on South African wildlife is coming to an end.

“The sentence imposed on the Congolese poacher is indicative of our renewed zero-tolerance stance on all forms of poaching and we believe that the justice system will also find the rest of the suspected syndicate members guilty,” George said.

Bribing the locals

According to the department, George was however disheartened by the fact that the poacher, who operated in the Kruger National Park, worked in partnership with locals.

Reports indicate that syndicate members bribed Kruger National Park rangers in exchange for information that aided their illicit activities.

“These few bad apple rangers and locals will not taint the great work done by the many dedicated rangers we have working our parks.

“South Africans should continue to support the rangers who put their lives at risk and remain committed to protecting our country’s vulnerable wildlife,” emphasised the minister.

During a brief appearance in court last week, the suspect pleaded guilty to all charges, whilst his 15 co-accused are expected to appear in Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court in Mbombela later this month.

“The Minister has instructed the legal team to oppose bail for any poacher caught within the country’s national parks,” it said.

