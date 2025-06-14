Eastern Cape flood death toll rises

Search and Rescue teams are still on the ground recovering more bodies.

The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, has confirmed that the number of the deceased from the Eastern Cape floods has risen to 86.

The number of people rescued is 38. Search and Rescue teams are still on the ground recovering more bodies.

Mchunu and the National Commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola, are in Mthatha today to assess police response and relief efforts to the floods.

While there, the minister appreciated the Saps members for assisting victims of the floods.

“On behalf of the department of police and the South African government, if it wasn’t for this tragedy and the deaths, we would have said we are very proud of us for the work that you have done and the way in which you performed your duties.

“We can only say thank you very much and please continue to assist where you are called upon to assist. It is this that makes the government appear to people, lending a hand in their hour of need.”

The delegation will receive a briefing from the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Eastern Cape, Major General Kupiso and thereafter proceed on a walkabout to various sites affected by the devastating floods.