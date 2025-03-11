Courts

Employer shuts down Kelly’s alibi: ‘No sign of Joshlin’s mom on CCTV’

By Carien Grobler

11 Mar 2025

01:54 pm

In her plea explanation, Kelly Smith claimed she worked for Zeegers and her mother the day Joshlin Smith disappeared.

Kelly Smith during court proceedings at the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha Bay.

Rachel “Kelly” Smith during the proceedings in the Western Cape Circuit High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay. Picture: Gallo Images / Jaco Marais

A new witness testified that Racquel “Kelly” Smith, mother of the missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith, was not where she claimed to be on the day her daughter disappeared.

Joshlin was six at the time of her disappearance from her Middelpos home on 19 February 2024. 

Kelly Zeegers’ mother, Carlien, for whom Smith sometimes did domestic work, testified in the Western Cape Circuit High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Monday, that Kelly was a “good mother” despite her shortcomings.

Kelly Zeegers testified that Kelly Smith was supposed to clean her house the day Joshlin disappeared. Picture: Screengrab

No sign of Kelly in employer’s house

Taking the stand on Tuesday, Kelly Zeegers recalled the night she first learned Joshlin was missing. She said Kelly Smith called to ask if she was at a tuckshop near her home. However, Joshlin wasn’t there.

She called Smith later that night to ask if Joshlin had been found. At that time, Kelly Smith said two children claimed they saw Joshlin walk into the bushes with two men.

Kelly Zeegers testified on Tuesday that CCTV footage from her home showed no trace of Kelly Smith on 19 February 2024. She said that after police visited her, she reviewed footage from 18, 19, and 20 February. However, Smith was nowhere to be seen on any of it.

In her plea explanation, Kelly Smith claimed she worked for Zeegers and her mother the day Joshlin Smith disappeared.

Kelly, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn are accused of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin. The trial continues.

ALSO READ: Testimony moves Joshlin Smith’s mom to tears, while cop raises muti mystery

