Joshlin Smith case: Social worker reveals Kelly’s drug use and child abuse

The Smith family first sought help from social services in 2016, with records showing Kelly's drug use and neglect of her children.

A social worker involved in the missing Joshlin Smith case told the court that Kelly Smith, Joshlin’s mother, had been using drugs for an extended period.

The case is being heard in the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha Bay.

Siliziwe Mbambo of the Western Cape Department of Social Development testified that she became involved with the Smith family at the time of Joshlin’s disappearance. Joshlin was six years old when she disappeared from her Middelpos home on 19 February 2024.

However, a file containing all social services rendered to the Smith family was opened on 16 February 2016. “A request was made to my supervisor, and I received the Smith file,” Mbambo testified. She explained that the file was initially opened to request services from the department.

ALSO READ: Employer shuts down Kelly’s alibi: ‘Joshlin’s mom not on CCTV’

Social worker details children’s neglect

Mbambo was then requested to draft a report on the information in the file. According to this, the Smith family was introduced to the department on 15 February 2016. It noted that Kelly Smith was using drugs, her eldest son was staying with her grandmother, and that Kelly was pregnant with another child.

Mbambo stated that while Kelly had requested services, her grandmother had made the same request before that. She said the grandmother had indicated that Joshlin’s mother had been using drugs for many years.

“The information also indicated that Kelly was abusing and neglecting her children. She would also swear and threaten to stab her son, Recquen.

“Kelly also threatened to assault her grandmother. It was further recorded that the grandmother wanted to apply for a protection order against Kelly. The social worker followed up on this. However, the grandmother visited Kelly’s mother in the Northern Cape for three months. She wanted to take Recquen into her care, who went with her.”

Kelly, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn are accused of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin. The trial continues.

NOW READ: Testimony moves Joshlin Smith’s mom to tears, while cop raises muti mystery