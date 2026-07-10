JUST IN: Enyobeni Tavern owners found liable for tragedy and not enforcing liquor laws

Four years have passed since the tragedy, in which the teens lost their lives, with the youngest victim just 13 years old.

The East London Regional Court has found former Enyobeni Tavern owners, married couple Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi, liable for the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.

The court in Mdantsane delivered judgment on Friday in the inquest into the deaths of 21 young people at Enyobeni Tavern.

It found the owner and manager liable for failing to enforce liquor laws.

Families of the 21 young people who died at the Enyobeni tavern in June 2022 gathered for a short prayer ahead of the judgment delivery of the inquest investigating who should be held liable for their deaths.

Lives lost

Four years have passed since the tragedy, in which the teens lost their lives, with the youngest victim just 13 years old.

Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi were arrested in 2024 on charges under the Eastern Cape Liquor Act.

The inquest has heard months of evidence from survivors, forensic experts, investigators, and tavern manager Siyakhangela, who has consistently maintained he was not to blame for the tragedy.

Families of the 21 young people who died at the Enyobeni tavern in June 2022 gathered for a short prayer ahead of the judgement delivery of the inquest investigating who should be held liable for their death. The ruling is being delivered at the Regional court in KuGompo City… pic.twitter.com/ybJ28217fp – SABC News (@SABCNews) July 10, 2026

Tragedy

On the night of the incident, the artists and DJs were provided with free drinks by Siyakhangela, according to one of the witnesses, Lihlumelo Lulani.

According to an Eastern Cape Department of Health toxicology report, the 12 boys and nine girls aged between 13 and 21 years old died due to overcrowding.

Tavern demolished

In October 2024, the East London High Court ordered Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi to demolish the structure within 90 days at their own cost.

The court also prohibited the property from operating as a tavern unless it met all legal and regulatory conditions.

In April, the South African Human Rights Commission issued its final report on the incident. The report made several damning findings against the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, the South African Police Service (Saps), the Buffalo City metropolitan municipality, and other government departments.

The commission said the court order aligns with its report’s call for stricter regulations at taverns.

*This is a developing story