17-year-old allegedly stabbed by cousin during altercation in KZN

According to the victim, he was standing with friends beside the road when he was confronted by his 18-year-old cousin.

A 17-year-old male was allegedly stabbed by his cousin during an altercation in Mountview, KwaZulu-Natal this week.

Multiple calls were made to the Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) Operation Centre by residents who requested medical assistance, after a teenager was stabbed in the community.

Injured teen

Upon arrival, first responders located the injured teenager seated on the roadside.

The 17-year-old sustained two stab wounds, one to his left shoulder, extending towards his chest and one to the left side of his back.

The teenager was treated on the scene before being transported to the hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The altercation

The attacker was apprehended by the community while attempting to flee the scene.

According to the victim, he was standing with friends beside the road when he was confronted by his 18-year-old cousin, who accused him of stealing R200 the previous night.

An altercation allegedly ensued, during which the suspect picked up a broken piece of glass and allegedly stabbed the teenager twice before attempting to escape.

Picture: Reaction Unit SA- the piece of glass allegedly used during incident.

Alleged gambling

The victim further alleged that the suspect had lost the money while gambling the previous night and was under the influence of drugs.

According to reports, the accused provided a different version of events and alleged that the victim had stolen R200 and a packet of Rizla rolling papers from him.

The suspect was handed over to the Verulam South African Police Service (Saps) in KwaZulu-Natal for further investigation.

Six stolen hotplate stoves

Meanwhile, RUSA members recovered six double spiral hotplate stoves after three alleged drug users targeted a business in Verulam CBD on Tuesday.

While officers were patrolling, they received a call from a complainant reporting that three male suspects had just stolen merchandise from a nearby business.

As officers stopped at the intersection, the three suspects were seen fleeing past the patrol vehicle.

Tracing the suspects

A foot chase ensued with the suspects attempting to escape towards the R102.

During the pursuit, two double-spiral hotplate stoves were recovered before the thieves escaped by a shortcut into the nearby taxi rank.

Following a search of the area, an additional four double spiral hotplate stoves were recovered, concealed in the bush, along the embankment between Todd Street and the R102.

Not the first attempt

In total, six stolen double hotplate stoves were recovered, including four Aruif-brand units and two Blutek-brand units.

RUSA confirmed that the recovered property was handed back to the owner of the affected business.

According to the store owner, three alleged drug users entered the shop pretending to be customers before they each grabbed several double spiral hotplate stoves and fled on foot.

He further alleged that the same individuals had targeted his business a few days earlier and had stolen several hotplates.