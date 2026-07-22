Ex-Emadlangeni mayor and accomplice arrested in alleged R2m mall fraud

The duo were arrested on charges of fraud, contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), and corruption.

Former Emadlangeni mayor Lindile Mhlungu and her alleged accomplice, Musawenkosi Thwala, have been hauled before court on fraud and corruption charges after a R2 million mall feasibility study was allegedly paid for but never delivered.

Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation arrested the 42-year-old Mhlungu and 52-year-old Thwala in Utrecht on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

Arrest

The duo were arrested for fraud, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and corruption.

It is alleged that on 10 July 2019, Mhlungu introduced a service provider to do a presentation in respect of a feasibility study for the development of a mall at Utrecht.

Corruption

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mhlungu allegedly instructed the former municipal manager to appoint the service provider.

He said the municipal manager allegedly complied with her instruction and proper supply chain management processes were not followed.

“A few weeks later, the service provider in question submitted an invoice of R2 014 250 to Emadlangeni Municipality for payment. A purchase order was allegedly created, and the service provider was paid.

“However, it is alleged that no work was done and the matter was reported to the Hawks members for thorough investigation,” Mhlongo said.

Bail

Mhlongo added that members worked together with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the two were arrested.

“They briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court and were released on bail. Mhlungu was granted R10 000 bail, and Thwala was granted R2000.00 bail. The case was postponed to 1 September 2026. More arrests are expected. “

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Acting Provincial Head, Brigadier Zenobia Mulligan, welcomed the arrest and applauded the members for the good work.

Fake mayor

Earlier this year, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested two suspects in Sandton for impersonation, drunk driving and illegal use of blue lights.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said their arrest follows a high-profile intervention involving the misuse of emergency equipment and the impersonation of public officials.

Fihla said both individuals were immediately escorted to Sandton SAPS for further verification.

He said the subsequent investigation revealed that the female passenger was impersonating the Mayor of Nala Municipality.