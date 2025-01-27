Father jailed for 15 years after daughter dies during confrontation about coming home late

A father and daughter's confrontation turned deadly in Phola.

The Witbank Regional Court has sentenced a father to 15 years in jail for the murder of his 24-year-old daughter.

Fanie Petros Mtshali, 60, was sentenced on 21 January 2025 for the September 2022 incident in Phola near Witbank.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, on 10 September at around 11pm, Mtshali’s daughter arrived home late and was confronted by her father.

“The father then reprimanded his daughter for coming home late. A heated argument ensued, during which the father slapped the victim, causing her to fall onto the television set. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” said Ndubane.

Emergency medical services and the police were called to the scene, where the 24-year-old victim was certified dead.

Mtshali was arrested the following day and charged with murder. He was denied bail and attended court proceedings while in custody.

Last Tuesday, he was sentenced and declared unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act.

“Families should seek help from professionals when dealing with conflicts rather than resorting to violence. This tragic case highlights the devastating consequences of the consequences of domestic violence as it can be devastating,” said the acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi.

Father allegedly kills daughter

In a separate incident in the province, a 22-year-old father was arrested on Wednesday last week for the alleged murder of his 17-month-old baby girl.

According to Ndubane, in the early hours of the morning on 30 December 2024, the father took the baby to the hospital, claiming she sustained injuries after falling off a bed.

“Upon examining the toddler, the medical staff established that she had already passed on. The hospital staff contacted the police to report that the girl had suffered injuries, which were of a suspicious nature,” said Ndubane.

“The toddler had several bruises all over her body, and there were signs of strangulation.”

He was arrested on the same day.

