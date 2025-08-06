KZN father sentenced to life in prison for raping son

The man raped his son between 2019 and 2021.

A 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) father has been sentenced to life in jail for raping his son.

The man, whose identity is being protected to protect the victim’s (age not disclosed), appeared in the Madadeni Regional Court on Tuesday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man raped his son between 2019 and 2021.

Trial

NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said during the trial, state prosecutor Cindy Alberts presented the evidence of the first report, including the schoolteacher and the doctor who examined the complainant.

“The doctor told the court that the physical injuries sustained by the complainant due to the rape will have lifelong effects. In aggravation of the sentence, Ms. Alberts led the evidence of the complainant’s aunt, who told the court that since the incidents, the complainant has become withdrawn and unhappy and is afraid of the accused,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

“In addition to the life sentence, the court ordered that the accused’s name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders. He was found unsuitable to work with children. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm.”

Rape

Ramkisson-Kara said the rape came to light while the man’s son was living together with both his parents and his brother.

“The accused raped the complainant on diverse occasions when his mother was not around. At some point, the complainant, his mother, and his brother went to live with the mother’s family.

“Whilst living there, the accused would fetch the children and their mother for visits. During this time, the accused continued to rape the complainant,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Arrest

The matter eventually came to light when the victim’s teacher noticed a change in his behaviour and asked him what was going on.

“He then told her that his father had been raping him for some time. The teacher then informed the school principal and the complainant’s family. The complainant was taken to a nearby clinic where the doctor confirmed his injuries. The matter was reported to the police, and the accused was arrested.” Ramkisson-Kara said.

The NPA welcomed the finalisation of the matter and remains resolute in its “pursuit of justice” on behalf of the victims of child abuse.

“We will continue to protect the rights and dignity of children,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

