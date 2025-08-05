Several injured after bus and taxi collide in Durban, KZN

Paramedics said they arrived on scene to find total carnage.

At least twelve people have been injured in a serious accident involving a bus and a taxi in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The crash occurred on Sarnia Road, Rossburgh in Durban just before 6am on Tuesday morning.

Accident

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a bus and a fully laden taxi had collided.

“Paramedics quickly set up a triage system and immediately called for more ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics to assist with the multiple casualty scene.

“A total of twelve people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that events leading up to the accident are unknown; however, police were on the scene and will be investigating further.

Family killed

Last month, a family of five, including a three-year-old child and a two-month-old baby, were killed in an accident in KZN

The accident occurred on Sunday in the Dokodweni, Gingindlovu area.

A further seven occupants sustained injuries, with four children, all under the age of 14, sustaining serious injuries.

IPSS Medical Services spokesperson Samanthan Meyrick said the seriously injured patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to nearby facilities for further care.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.”

Tragic

The KZN Transport and Human Settlement department’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said they are saddened by the latest crash.

“After what has been a relatively safe winter holiday, we have just received a report from our dedicated team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate informing me about a horrific accident on R66 Nyezane in Gingindlovu.

“Although the RTI teams, the South African Police Service, and emergency services are still busy with recovery and rescue operations, we wish to indicate that five passengers unfortunately died on the scene, three adults and two children,” Sibiya said

