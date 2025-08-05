Online dating site serial rapist and murderer arrested in Limpopo

The suspect was linked to over ten cases of rape and murder.

A 37-year-old online dating serial rapist and killer who has been terrorising a community in Gauteng has been arrested, Limpopo police said.

The suspect was handcuffed during a joint operation by the Limpopo Tracking Team, Limpopo Provincial Investigation Unit, Silverton Detectives and Tshwane District Detectives conducted between the evening of Sunday and early hours of Monday at Mentz village, under the Mankweng policing area in Limpopo.

Tinder swindler

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect was using a popular dating site to lure his female victims.

According to information, the suspect utilised a “Tinder” dating site to lure his victims to his residence in Eesterust, Pretoria, Gauteng province. He allegedly raped some of his victims, until the recent incident wherein he raped and killed the victim, thereafter buried her in a shallow grave in his residence.

Ledwaba said the matter was brought to the police’s attention and “massive investigations were conducted.”

“A thorough investigation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of the suspect at his hiding place, in Mentz village, Mankweng policing area, Limpopo province. He was linked with over ten cases of rape and murder.”

Warning

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has cautioned community members, especially women, to be careful when using dating sites, as they may be targeted by criminals.

“As we celebrate women’s month, let’s be cautious at all times, and we should mind who we associate ourselves with.

“Report any suspicious movements or abuse to the police, always share your location with your family and avoid meeting strangers at private spaces,” said Hadebe.

Investigations

Ledwaba said the suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court, facing several cases of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Police have urged people who were victimised by Tinder suspects or other suspects to report to their local police stations to assist officers with ongoing investigations.

