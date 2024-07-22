News

By Chulumanco Mahamba

22 Jul 2024

04:39 pm

Another arrest in Limpopo farm drug lab case

Chemicals used in the manufacturing of drugs with an estimated street value of R2 billion found at Limpopo farm.

Four arrested in R2bn drug lab bust on Limpopo farm

Additional suspect of Mexican origin arrested on Monday. Picture: Hawks

The Hawks have uncovered 10 secret drug laboratories and made 34 arrests since the start of this year.

The number of arrests increased on Friday and Monday after four suspects were arrested in an intelligence-driven operation by members of the Limpopo Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) team, assisted by the Limpopo Tactical Response Team, at a farm in Groblersdal where a multi-million rand clandestine laboratory was discovered.

The four accused, including two Mexican nationals, Gonzales Jorge, 51; Gutierrez Lopes, 43; Simphiwe Khumalo, 35; and Frederick Botha, 67, appeared before Groblersdal District Court on Monday.

Simphiwe Khumalo, Gonzales Jorge, Gutierrez Lopes and Frederick Botha. Picture: Hawks

Another suspect arrested on Monday

An additional suspect was arrested on Monday on charges of manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs.

Hawks’ national spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the Hawks in Limpopo received information about suspicious activities taking place at the farm. The information was then operationalised, and the team pounced.

ALSO READ: Hawks uncover R2 billion drug lab in Limpopo, farm owner and two Mexicans arrested

“Four structures on the property were searched, and large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs, including acetone as well as crystal meth with an estimated street value of R2 billion, were recovered,” Mogale said.

In the operation, four suspects were arrested.

The case against the four was postponed to 1 August for more investigations.

The 44-year-old additional suspect, who is also of Mexican origins, will appear in court soon. 

R40 million worth of marijuana confiscated in Magaliesburg bust

On 18 July, five foreign nationals were among seven people arrested in a large marijuana bust.

ALSO READ: R40 million worth of marijuana confiscated in Magaliesburg bust

Police made the arrests on a small holding near Magaliesburg that was operating a hydroponic cannabis (marijuana) lab. 

Various police units confiscated R40 million worth of cannabis, cannabis products, chemicals and equipment at the small holding during a mid-morning raid.

The police stated that this was the third manufacturing operation discovered in the province in the past few weeks.

Among the foreigners were a Scotsman, a Russian, a Tanzanian and two Lesotho nationals, who were expected to all appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

