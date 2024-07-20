Hawks uncover R2 billion drug lab in Limpopo, farm owner and two Mexicans arrested

The Hawks have uncovered 10 clandestine drug laboratories since the beginning of the year and arrested 34 suspects.

The Limpopo Hawks and SAPS have uncovered a drug lab worth R2 billion in Groblersdal, according to police.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the Hawks in Limpopo received information about suspicious activities taking place at a farm in Groblersdal.

Upon arrival on Friday, they found four structures on the property. A search revealed large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs, including acetone and crystal meth, with an estimated street value of R2 billion were recovered.

Police arrested four suspects, including the farm owner and two Mexican nationals.

Picture: SAPS

The suspects will make their first appearance in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs.

The Hawks are not ruling out the possibility of more arrests as investigations continue.

More drug labs uncovered

Another drug lab was uncovered in Gauteng last month after a search warrant was granted for a residence in Vereeniging.

Police found a 40-year-old Nigerian man in possession of 4,000 mandrax tablets worth R200,000.

In another property in the area, police discovered another drug lab. During the search, police discovered substances suspected to be drugs.

Picture: SAPS

They included nine packets of CAT, three packets of Crystal Meth, one container of Crystal Meth mixture and 1300 mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R200,000.

Production materials such as a plastic drum, buckets, liquid chemicals, and powder substances believed to be used to manufacture the drugs were also confiscated.

A 39-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for possession of and producing rugs.

A week ago, police arrested four suspects after discovering a drug lab in De Deur in Gauteng.

“The Sedibeng Flying Squad and K9 Unit, acting on information received about a suspicious property in De Deur, operationalised the information and proceeded to the property,” said Colonel Noxolo Kweza at the time.

“Upon searching the premises, they discovered a drug lab, with equipment and materials valued at approximately R2.3 million. The police seized all the drug manufacturing equipment, mandrax drugs.”

Police arrested four suspects aged between 37 and 56, including the property owner.

