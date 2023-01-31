Courts

31 Jan 2023
Body parts in fridge: Flavio Hlabangwane found guilty of premeditated murder

Flavio Hlabangwane pleaded guilty to the premeditated murder of his girlfriend last week.

Tshepang Pitse murder
Picture: iStock

Flavio Hlabangwane, the man accused of killing his girlfriend and storing his body parts in a fridge, has been found guilty of premeditated murder, violating a corpse and defeating the ends of justice.

The Johannesburg High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, delivered its ruling on Tuesday.

Hlabangwane was seen crying in court on Tuesday while Judge Cassim Ismail Moosa delivered his verdict.

Watch: Murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane cries in court

Hlabangwane is expected to bring his own evidence and witnesses before a sentence is handed down.

The trial will resume on 10 February.

ALSO READ: Body parts in fridge: ‘I couldn’t forgive her for cheating on me,’ Soweto man tells court

