Body parts in fridge: Flavio Hlabangwane found guilty of premeditated murder

Flavio Hlabangwane, the man accused of killing his girlfriend and storing his body parts in a fridge, has been found guilty of premeditated murder, violating a corpse and defeating the ends of justice.

The Johannesburg High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, delivered its ruling on Tuesday.

Hlabangwane was seen crying in court on Tuesday while Judge Cassim Ismail Moosa delivered his verdict.

Watch: Murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane cries in court

[WATCH] #FlavioHlabangwane starts crying as the judge addresses him regarding the steps going forward now that he is convicted.



Hlabangwane will have the opportunity to bring forward his own evidence and witnesses to testify before sentencing.@Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/T90hFT3Hwy — Tshegohaco Moagi (@TshegoMoagi_) January 31, 2023

Hlabangwane is expected to bring his own evidence and witnesses before a sentence is handed down.

The trial will resume on 10 February.

