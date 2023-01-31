KZN police officer gets 30 years for killing his fiancée and friend two days apart

Citizen Reporter

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has sentenced a police officer to 30 years in prison for killing his fiancée and his friend two days apart earlier this month.

According to The Witness, Lindokuhle Sikhakhane, 27, who was a constable stationed at Bishopstowe Police Station, had pleaded guilty to both murders.

In his guilty plea, Sikhakhane admitted to shooting and killing his friend Sandile Percival Nene on 6 January and his fiancée Samkelisiwe Mtshali on 8 January.

The police officer had asked his friend Nene to accompany him to Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, to look for his fiancée Mtshali at her home.

The two had agreed on using Nene’s car.

However, along the way, the two friends argued over money, according to reports, and Sikhakhane killed Nene.

ALSO READ: Murder-accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula denied bail

Sikhakhane then continued on his mission to find Mtshali, whom he was suspecting of cheating on him.

Her finally met her on 8 January, got into an argument with her and unfortunately she met the same fate as his friend just two days before..

Sikhakhane then handed himself over to the police.

Police officer sentenced for murder

The same court previously sentenced former police officer, Lungisani Arnold Mgaga, 30, to six life terms for six counts of murder plus a total of 50 years’ imprisonment for five counts of attempted murder.

The police officer, who had been in custody since 2015, was sentenced in 2018.

During his arrest, he was found in possession of the service pistol that was used during the commission of these crimes.

His co-accused, Themba Mvelase, 32, had been sentenced to life imprisonment for five counts of murder and ten years for five counts of attempted murder, the year before.

According to Lt Col Thulani Zwane, a Mercedes-Benz with five occupants was travelling at Pieters road when it was attacked by unknown suspects who opened fire, killing one person, who was identified as Happy Hlomuka, 30.

Four other occupants were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

Less than an hour later, another shooting was reported at a car wash, D Section at Ezakheni where five people were shot and killed while at the car wash.

ALSO READ: Body parts in fridge: Flavio Hlabangwane found guilty of premeditated murder

One victim was wounded during the shooting and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Muzi Dlamini, Sfundo Dlamini, Mlungisi Dlamini Menzi Mvelase and Makhekhe Mathebula. All these cases were opened at Ezakheni police station and the provincial task team was tasked to investigate these incidents.

After the investigation, the accused, who was based in Gauteng at the time, was identified and arrested for both incidents.

He was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.