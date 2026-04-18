Former municipal official’s R686k tender fraud case delayed

The suspect is alleged to have abused his position while serving as legal manager between 2016 and 2017.

The case against a former Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality official accused of fraud and corruption has been postponed to allow for legal representation.

The 40-year-old suspect, a former legal manager at the municipality, appeared before the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Friday following his arrest by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Dzhangi confirmed the delay.

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, Dzhangi said the matter was “postponed for representation to 26 May 2026”.

Arrest linked to tender irregularities

The arrest on Thursday stems from an investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation into alleged tender fraud and corruption within local municipalities.

According to police, the probe focused on uncovering “suspected collusion between municipal officials and service providers aimed at manipulating procurement processes for personal benefit”.

The suspect is alleged to have abused his position while serving as legal manager between 2016 and 2017.

Allegations of unlawful appointment

In a statement, police detailed how the alleged misconduct unfolded.

“It is alleged that between 2016 and 2017, the suspect, while serving as Legal Manager, unlawfully facilitated the appointment of a service provider to supply software known as Ripjar to a municipal division ‘crime intelligence’,” police said.

Authorities further allege the official approved the contract despite the service provider failing to meet legal requirements.

“Further allegations suggest that the suspect knowingly approved the appointment despite the service provider not meeting the prescribed requirements in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), thereby allegedly compromising procurement processes,” the statement added.

Municipality suffered financial loss

The alleged irregularities are said to have cost the Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality significantly.

Police said the municipality “suffered financial prejudice of approximately R686 000” as a result of the deal.

The case forms part of broader efforts by the Hawks to clamp down on corruption in local government procurement systems.

The accused is expected to return to court on 26 May 2026.