Education department warns parents against fraudsters offering fake school placements

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has issued a stern warning to parents after receiving reports of a man known as “Godfrey” allegedly demanding bribes in exchange for school placements for the 2026 academic year.

According to the department, “Godfrey” falsely claims to have the authority to fast-track school placements in Tshwane and other areas.

The GDE has since distanced itself from the individual, clarifying that he is not employed by the department or any of its district offices.

“We would like to categorically state that there is no person by the name of ‘Godfrey’ employed by the GDE in Tshwane, or any of our district offices, who is responsible for placements,” the department said.

The GDE warned parents not to pay anyone who promises to secure school placements, stressing that all allocations are managed exclusively through the official Online Admissions System.

“Parents must understand that no individual can fast-track the placement process. Those who pay these fraudsters are paying for nothing,” the department cautioned.

Officials noted that criminals often exploit parents’ desperation during the admissions period.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant. Any suspicious activity or individuals claiming to represent the department should be reported immediately,” it said.

Placement process continues smoothly

The department confirmed that the 2026 online admissions placement period began on 16 October 2025, with placement offers being issued daily via SMS and the Online Admissions System.

“The placement process is ongoing and offers are still being issued daily. Every applicant with a complete application will receive a placement offer; there are no technical delays,” the GDE assured.

Parents whose applications are still under review were urged to remain patient and wait for official communication.

Those who have already received offers were encouraged to accept them as final, with no need to log in to the system to confirm once a placement SMS is received.

“If no further offers are received within seven days of accepting one, it means that all other schools applied to might have reached capacity,” the department said.

Placement criteria and transfer offers

Placement offers are determined by specific criteria rather than by the order of application. Priority is given to:

Pupils whose home address falls within a school’s feeder zone. Those with siblings at the school or who attended a feeder primary. Pupils whose parents’ work address is within the feeder zone. Those residing within a 30km radius. Applicants living beyond 30km.

“Placement is also subject to school capacity and the availability of space,” the department explained.

In cases where schools are full, parents will receive transfer offers to the nearest school with space. These offers can be accepted or declined.

Objections and appeals

The GDE reiterated its commitment to transparency and fairness in the placement process.

Parents dissatisfied with a placement may lodge an objection or appeal online.

“Objections must be submitted within seven days of receiving the placement offer, and outcomes are communicated within 14 days,” the department said.

Appeals, if necessary, are finalised within 14 to 21 days.

No objection or appeal will be accepted if the pupil was placed at one of the originally selected schools.

Chiloane urges vigilance

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane reminded parents not to fall for scams promising guaranteed placements.

“The Department continues to work tirelessly to place all learners for the 2026 academic year.

“Parents and guardians are once again reminded to refrain from engaging with any individual who claims to offer placement assistance in exchange for money,” Chiloane said.

“All communication from the GDE regarding placement is officially sent to applicants via SMS and the Online Admissions System. Parents are urged to remain patient and vigilant as we finalise the placement of every student,” he added.

For any placement-related queries, parents can contact the GDE’s call centre at 0800 000 789 or visit their nearest district office.

