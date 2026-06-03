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Let’s hope Bafana Bafana can do better than their admins

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

3 June 2026

06:00 am

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Administrative errors continue to haunt Bafana Bafana ahead of the Fifa World Cup despite the team's strong performances on the pitch.

Let’s hope Bafana Bafana can do better than their admins

President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Bafana Bafana Fifa World Cup players at the South African football team’s send-off dinner at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse on May 27, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

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Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie is correct in apologising to the US embassy in Pretoria for accusations from some quarters that it delayed the issuing of visas to the South African national football team.

It was not – it was the tardy submission of the necessary documents to the embassy which resulted in delays to Bafana Bafana’s departure for the Fifa World Cup.

But, wait, there is more, as they say in the adverts. Now, it turns out that the national team actually had 12 players on the pitch at the same time during the international friendly against Nicaragua last Friday.

This was 11 outfield players, plus the goalkeeper, during the second half… which is illegal.

Former Fifa referee and SABC Sport analyst Victor Hlungwani pointed this out during the Soccerzone show on Monday night.

Ultimately, it was the match officials who should have noticed and stopped play to kick the extra player off the field.

However, that does not absolve Bafana management from yet another administrative muddle.

Earlier in qualifying, Bafana fielded a player who should have been serving a suspension – which fortunately did not cost us a Fifa World Cup entry.

Hopefully, Bafana will show us they are way better than their administrators.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Gayton McKenzie South African Football Association (SAFA) visas World Cup

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