Parliament demands answers from SAFA over Mokoena blunder

"We can’t claim a victory now and all of a sudden forget what happened," McGluwa said.

SAFA President Danny Jordaan might have declared the Teboho Mokoena suspension saga as water under the bridge, but it appears the matter is far from settled if Parliament has its way.

According to the National Assembly Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Joseph McGluwa, SAFA will have to account to the committee regarding the embarrassing administrative error.

FIFA docked South Africa three points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for fielding Mokoena, who was suspended for the game against Lesotho after accumulating yellow cards against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The blunder threw Bafana Bafana’s qualification campaign into turmoil, but Hugo Broos’ charges showed great resilience to regroup and secure a spot at next year’s World Cup, which will be staged across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“SAFA must come [before Parliament] because I have listened and members today were deliberating, saying SAFA must come because they cannot just get off the hook,” McGluwa told Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.

“Before December, even if it’s via Zoom, they must come and give us answers because I think they almost left us in big trouble as far as what transpired. We can’t claim a victory now and all of a sudden forget what happened.

“What if we had lost that game [against Rwanda]? Then what would have happened to us, preventing South Africa from going to the World Cup? So they will definitely come and, by December at the latest, they must appear before Parliament.”

Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka is under scrutiny for the costly administrative blunder, with growing calls for him to step down. However, Jordaan has insisted the issue is closed, telling the media after the national team booked their place at the global showpiece.