Fort Hare murder case postponed to December

Three of the accused will have their bail applications between 27 November and 1 December, before the case continues on 13 December.

The case involving 10 people accused of murder and attempted murder of University of Fort Hare personnel continues. Photo: Supplied/University of Fort Hare

The Dikeni, formerly Alice, Magistrate’s Court has provisionally postponed the University of Fort Hare murder and attempted murder case to 13 December pending the finalisation of the bail application by some of the accused.

Ten people are charged with the murder of the university’s fleet manager, Petrus Roets, and the vice-chancellor’s bodyguard, Richard Vesele, as well as the attempted murder of Vice-Chancellor Sakhele Buhlungu and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Renuka Vithal.

[UFH]10 suspects are at this hour appearing before the Alice Magistrate’s Court in connection with the (02) murders & (03) attempted murder cases linked to the University of Fort Hare. The latest arrest by SAPS is the University’s head of investigations & vetting,Isaac Plaatjies pic.twitter.com/gx6lQjxC0p — Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) November 21, 2023

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali explained the group appeared in court on Tuesday.

Bongani Peter (51), Sicelo Mbulawa (28), Wanini Khuza (69), Mthobisi Khanyile (28), Mthobisi Dlamini (30), Lindokuhle Manjati (31), Zimele Chiliza (36), Phelisa Nkonyeni (31), Thamsanqa Mgotyana (47) and Isaac Plaatjies (29), all face two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, reckless discharge of firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Peter, Mbulawa and Khuza are additionally charged with fraud.

Whistle blower

“It is alleged that after he was appointed [vice-chancellor], Buhlungu discovered serious deals of maladministration, corruption, and fraud,” Tyali said.

“He acted upon these discoveries and opened criminal cases as well as disciplinary proceedings against alleged culprits who occupied senior positions at the university.

“Consequently, he received threats on his life, leading to Vesele being appointed as his bodyguard. Vesele was killed in a hail of bullets on 6 January 2023.

“Before his killing two shooting incidents happened, the third being the murder of Roets on 19 May 2022, on the Gonubie entrance near East London.”

A police investigation led to the arrest of the 10, who played different roles ranging from soliciting hitmen from KwaZulu-Natal, housing them, and transporting them to the scenes of the crimes.

Opposing bail

“Mbulawa was granted R75 000 bail, while the state successfully opposed the granting of bail to alleged hitmen Khanyile and Dlamini, as well as policeman, Manjati.”

The bail applications of Peter and Khuza will proceed on 27 November, while those of Chiliza, Nkonyeni, Mgotyani and Plaatjies are scheduled for 30 November and 1 December.