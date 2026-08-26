Four in dock for boxer Zolani Tete murder as state fights bail

Tete was fatally shot at NU17, Mdantsane, on 21 August 2026.

Four suspects, including an alleged mastermind and two hitmen, have appeared in court over the murder of boxer Zolani Tete, as prosecutors vow to oppose bail in what they call a premeditated killing.

Alleged hitmen Siphesihle Kolisa (28) and Athandwa Gangala (27), as well as alleged middleman Sinebongo Qase (28), were joined in the Mdantsane Magistrates’ Court by alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana (22) on Tuesday, 26 August 2026.

Goqwana made his first appearance on Monday, 24 August 2026.

Shooting

The group have been charged in connection with the killing of Tete and the attempted murder of his girlfriend.

Tete was fatally shot at NU17, Mdantsane, on 21 August 2026. Police made a significant breakthrough in the case with the arrest of Goqwana on Saturday, 22 August 2026.

Family members voiced their anguish over the killing.

“We do not know why someone would be so heartless,” relatives said, describing their shock at the loss of the former champion.

Arrest

Kolisa and Gangala were arrested the following day in the township of Scenery Park, situated in KuGompo City.

During their arrest, police recovered firearms and ammunition. The pair appeared in the KuGompo Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 24 August 2026, on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Premeditation

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Qase was arrested on Monday, 24 August 2026, making him the fourth accused in the matter.

“He and Goqwana are expected to return to the Mdantsane Magistrates’ Court on 01 September 2026 for their formal bail application.

“The State alleges that the murder was premeditated and that the matter falls under the ambit of Schedule 6 of the Criminal Procedure Act. Given the seriousness of the charges, the prosecution will vigorously oppose the granting of bail,” Tiyali said.

Tiyali added that the formal bail application has been postponed to 01 September 2026, while Kolisa and Gangala have since abandoned their bail applications.