Sold a car that didn’t exist – Fraudster’s 15-year sentence stands after losing appeal

Mark Bezuidenhout defrauded the owner of Autodrome Cars in a fake vehicle scam.

The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town has dismissed an appeal by convicted fraudster Mark Bezuidenhout, confirming his 15-year prison sentence for fraud and money laundering linked to a non-existent vehicle sale.

The ruling, delivered this week, found no basis to interfere with the sentence imposed by the Paarl Regional Court, concluding it was neither excessive nor disproportionate to the seriousness of the crimes.

Vehicle fraud scheme

Bezuidenhout’s conviction stems from a June 2022 incident in which he defrauded the owner of Autodrome Cars by selling a vehicle that did not exist for R220 000.

Shortly after receiving payment, he transferred R217 500 to a third party to settle what he described as a “debt”.

He was arrested a year later in June 2023 and, after multiple court appearances, entered a guilty plea in November 2025.

The Paarl Regional Court subsequently sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment for fraud and an additional 10 years for money laundering.

However, five years of the money laundering conviction were ordered to run concurrently with the fraud sentence, resulting in an effective 15-year term.

Appeal application and state opposition

Seeking a reduced sentence, Bezuidenhout approached the Western Cape High Court, arguing that eight years would be more appropriate.

The state opposed his leave to appeal application, maintaining that the original sentence was justified.

The prosecution highlighted Bezuidenhout’s criminal history, including a 2018 conviction on nine counts of theft in the Nelspruit Regional Court.

He had received a 10-year sentence, six years of which were suspended on condition that he not reoffend.

This meant he was effectively sentenced to four years behind bars.

Despite this, Bezuidenhout served less than 10 months before being released on correctional supervision in June 2019.

Crucially, the high court heard that the current offences were committed while he was still under correctional supervision, which only ended in September 2022.

Western Cape High Court rejects appeal

In her judgment, Acting Judge Julia S. Anderssen identified Bezuidenhout’s prior conviction as a significant aggravating factor.

“As the regional magistrate pointed out, the appellant was afforded the opportunity of rehabilitating himself – not only because of the suspended sentence but also because of the early release from prison and the placement under correctional supervision.

“Instead of availing himself of this opportunity, the appellant committed further, more serious, crimes of fraud and money laundering,” the 9 July 2026 judgment reads.

The court also noted that the R220 000 paid in the fraudulent transaction was never recovered, and no attempt to repay the owner of Autodrome Cars was made.

“This had a serious impact on the complainant’s business as he was left with cashflow issues – he could not buy in other vehicles resulting in less sales stock and less commission for his sales personnel.

“The appellant did not tender any compensation to the complainant.”

Trial court exercised leniency

Another concern raised by the court was the lengthy delay before Bezuidenhout decided to plead guilty to the fraud and money laundering charges – approximately 29 months after his arrest.

Anderssen further observed that the Paarl Regional Court magistrate had already shown Bezuidenhout “mercy” by allowing part of the sentence to run concurrently.

“There is no indication on the record that the regional magistrate misdirected himself or exercised his discretion in respect of sentencing unreasonably.”

After considering all factors, the high court concluded that there were no grounds to revise the sentence.

The appeal was accordingly dismissed, leaving Bezuidenhout to serve the full 15-year term.