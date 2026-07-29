Brown Mogotsi’s bail appeal dismissed by high court

Mogotsi stands accused of allegedly orchestrating his own attempted hit.

North West businessman and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi will remain in custody after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg rejected an appeal to secure his release, pending his trial in connection with an alleged attempted assassination.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Mogotsi’s leave to appeal application against the earlier bail decision was unsuccessful.

The ruling was handed down by Judge Nelisa Mali on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, following arguments presented by both the prosecution and defence during proceedings held the last week.

“The high court found that he failed to present any new facts to justify reconsideration of bail and dismissed the appeal.

“The NPA welcomes the judgment as it upholds principles governing bail applications and protects the integrity of the criminal justice system,” the institution’s communications officer Magaboke Mohlatlole said on Wednesday.

The NPA has successfully opposed an urgent bail appeal brought by businessman Oupa Brown Mogotsi in the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Johannesburg.



Report by Magaboke Mohlatlole, NPA Communications Officer pic.twitter.com/TH9MPrwyIZ July 29, 2026

Brown Mogotsi bail

Mogotsi lodged his application in the high court following the denial of his bail applications on two occasions.

His initial bid was rejected by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 4 June over concerns about the reliability of his home address.

The controversial figure submitted a renewed bail application, arguing new facts.

However, the second attempt to be released from custody was also unsuccessful, with the lower court ruling on 29 June that no new evidence had been presented.

Mogotsi had previously provided three addresses, including 4544 Mohatlhga Street in Mmabatho, North West, which he claimed to be his primary residence.

Attempted assassination

Mogotsi stands accused of allegedly orchestrating his own attempted assassination that took place on 3 November 2025 in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

He was arrested on 15 May and has been charged with defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as discharging a firearm in a public or municipal area.

The firearm Mogotsi allegedly used in the incident, which remains unaccounted for, is believed to be linked to other murder and attempted murder cases.

Additionally, the North West businessman is accused of attempting to bribe investigating officer Alfred Odendaal.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court also previously heard that Mogotsi and his wife, Dorothy Lekhoaba, allegedly tried to persuade a key witness to alter her statement concerning their place of residence.

The witness, Thandiwe Senokwane, lodged a case of intimidation against Lekhoaba with the police.