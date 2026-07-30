Cat Matlala trial: Cop tells court accused’s torture claims are ‘things that happen in movies’

The defence has alleged that Musa Kekana was assaulted during his arrest.

Allegations of torture and unlawful police conduct took centre stage at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, as proceedings continued in the attempted murder trial involving alleged mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The court heard claims that accused number one, Musa Kekana, was subjected to severe mistreatment during his arrest to the extent that he allegedly lost consciousness.

Trial-within-a-trial

The court is currently engaged in a trial-within-a-trial to determine whether evidence obtained following Kekana’s arrest in Bramley, Johannesburg on 17 April 2024 can be admitted.

Captain Phimi Alfred Sekgobela, a member of the Tactical Response Team (TRT), has been under cross-examination after he gave his evidence-in-chief earlier in the week.

He previously testified about the circumstances surrounding Kekana’s arrest, which occurred hours after the killing of engineer Armand Swart in Vereeniging.

The state is seeking to have disputed evidence, including cellphone records and statements where Kekana allegedly made admissions, collected during and after the arrest admitted in the main trial.

However, Kekana’s legal representative, Riaan Gissing, is challenging the legality of the arrest, arguing that his client’s constitutional rights were not explained and that police conducted searches without a warrant.

Cat Matlala attempted murder trial hears torture claims

Central to the defence’s case are allegations that Kekana was assaulted during questioning.

Gissing told the court that his client was beaten so severely that he began coughing up blood, leaving visible stains on his clothing.

Sekgobela, however, rejected this version of events.

He testified earlier that Kekana began coughing up blood unexpectedly, prompting him to call for medical assistance.

The accused was taken to hospital as a precaution, despite not appearing seriously ill, according to the officer, who denied that any assault had taken place.

The defence went further, alleging that the police used suffocation methods during interrogation.

“You put this courier guide bag, not the one that you have in your possession but a similar one, in terms of my instructions, over accused number one’s head.,” Gissing said in court on Thursday.

Sekgobela denied the claim, responding: “That is not true. We do not get issued something like this at the police to travel with and we don’t go around torturing people.”

Gissing described a prolonged interrogation during which the alleged method was repeatedly used.

“After relatively short periods in time, you would remove the bag and repeat the process and constantly ask the accused questions such as were you the driver?

“Where are the guns? Give me the guns. Where is the bench? You will talk. You’re making me a fool. Who does the Hyundai belong to?”

Accused ‘lost consciousness’

Sekgobela dismissed the allegations, saying they resembled “things that happen in the movies”.

“That’s not the things that we do at the police. In short, I would say I did not assault him. I did not torture him.

“At all times he was standing next to me and he was cooperating.”

Gissing also claimed that Kekana lost consciousness multiple times during the interrogation.

“This period, directly after he collapsed, it is my instructions that the accused might have made certain utterances such as yes or no and at the time he was extremely confused and does not have a recollection.”

Sekgobela firmly rejected this, telling the court: “There is no stage where the accused collapsed and lost consciousness.”

He maintained that the coughing episode occurred independently and was not the result of any assault.

Multiple charges

Kekana is on trial alongside Matlala, Matlala’s wife Tsakane Matlala, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Zandile Nzama.

The group faces 25 charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The charges relate to a series of alleged botched hit attempts between 2022 and 2024.

Among the incidents cited are an alleged plot targeting taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, an attempt on Matlala’s ex-partner Tebogo Thobejane, and a case involving music producer Seunkie “DJ Vettys” Mokubung.

All five accused have pleaded not guilty.