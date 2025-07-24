Further delays in case as Amber Lee Hughes admits to killing lover’s four-year-old daughter

While Amber Lee Hughes admitted to the murder, she maintained her innocence on the rape charges.

Amber Lee Hughes has confessed to drowning her former lover’s four-year-old daughter following a domestic dispute, ending years of denial in one of South Africa’s most disturbing child murder cases.

The preschool teacher broke down in tears at the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday as she admitted to killing Nada-Jane Challita, reversing her previous not guilty plea just days before her trial was set to conclude.

However, she continues to deny charges that she sexually assaulted the child before the murder.

The shocking admission came a week after Hughes made a last-minute change to her legal team, forcing a postponement of proceedings that had been expected to reach judgment last week.

Judge Richard Mkhabela had previously expressed concern about the timing of Hughes’ decision to change legal teams, on 18 July, just as the case was nearing its conclusion.

“It is the accused’s right to change her team, but in the interest of justice, this matter must be finalised expeditiously,” Mkhabela stated.

The drowning confession

Hughes’ new counsel, Advocate Marius Bouwer, revealed that his client was prepared to make certain admissions about the January 2023 incident at her Glenvista home.

The court heard Hughes’ tearful confession as it was read into the record.

“I admit that I drowned the deceased, Nada Jane Therese Challita, [on] 23 January 2023 by sitting on her, which had the result that she was submerged in the water,” the admission stated, according to News24.

Hughes reportedly further acknowledged that “after the deceased did not respond, that I left her in the bathtub whilst the cold water tap was left running.”

The killing was triggered by relationship tensions, Hughes admitted.

She explained that she murdered the little girl due to the deceased’s father’s infidelity.

Amber Lee Hughes suicide attempts follow murder

Following the drowning, Hughes reportedly described making three desperate attempts to take her own life.

She first tried cutting her wrists using a glass bottle, then tried again with a knife. After failed attempts, she said she tried hanging herself but was unable to find a “suitable” rope.

The National Prosecuting Authority has previously outlined how Hughes developed a romantic relationship with Challita in 2021 and moved in with him and his young daughter.

Their cohabitation was reportedly turbulent, marked by frequent altercations and threats.

During their disputes, Hughes allegedly threatened to harm the child, according to the NPA.

The prosecution alleged that on at least one occasion, when Challita left Hughes alone with his daughter, she sexually assaulted the child by inserting an unknown object into her private parts.

Mental health claims and legal strategy

Hughes reportedly stated that she was suffering from borderline personality disorder during the incident, but admitted she’d been cognisant during the incident.

She said she originally intended to plead guilty to the murder charge from the beginning. However, she said she ultimately decided against it due to factors outside of her control, though she did not specify what those factors were.

While Hughes has now admitted to the murder, she maintained her innocence on the rape charges.

The case has been postponed to 7 August for arguments specifically relating to the rape charges, which remain hotly contested.

