Gauteng man faces fraud charges for selling government land worth R113m

Hundreds of erven were allegedly sold to unsuspecting buyers despite the land belonging to the government.

A man who allegedly sold government land worth R113 million will appear in court again for a bail application on 24 March after his case was postponed.

Andrew Molifi, 51, made his first court appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court (SCCC) in Gauteng on Thursday, 12 March and faces 34 counts of fraud, alternatively theft.

Hundreds of erven sold since 2016

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Molifi allegedly sold 777 erven in Evaton West Township to unsuspecting individuals from 2016 until his arrest on 11 March.

The land belongs to the Department of Human Settlements in the Emfuleni Municipality.

“It is alleged that Molifi sold a single stand on the land for R22 000 and a double stand for R44 000,” Mahanjana said in a statement on Friday.

“After the unsuspecting victims made payments to his company, the accused would send them an acknowledgement letter claiming that their deeds were being processed.”

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Department heads to court

Molifi’s dealings came to light after the department discovered that there was construction taking place on that land.

Mahanjana said the department allegedly took the occupants of the land to court in 2019, where they were ordered to make representations to the department.

However, Molifi allegedly continued selling the land even after the court order.

“The Department of Human Settlements opened a criminal case with the police and Molifi was arrested at his home in Evaton on 11 March,” the NPA spokesperson said.

During his appearance on Thursday, his legal representative objected to the jurisdiction and contended that the matter should have been enrolled at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and not in Pretoria.

However, after hearing a counter-argument by the prosecutor, advocate Bathabile Rapopo, the court ruled that the SCCC in Pretoria has jurisdiction.

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Previous arrests

According to the Sowetan, Molifi’s alleged stealing ways started before 2016.

Police sources told the publication in 2022 that he was arrested for theft in Rustenburg, North West, back in 2010.

However, the case was withdrawn.

The publication further reports that Molifi was arrested again in Vereeniging in 2015, but that case was also withdrawn.

“In 2010, Molifi was part of a group of nine people who were arrested after being accused of illegally selling houses and stands in Soweto, parts of Johannesburg and the Vaal.”

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