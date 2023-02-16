Glebelands hostel hitmen handed various sentences

Thapelo Lekabe

The eight men convicted in connection with the killing of nine residents from Glebelands hostel and the wounding of seven others have been handed down several sentences, including life in prison.

‘Glebelands eight’

The hitmen were found guilty in October last year, on various counts of – among others – murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder – for offences that took place at the notorious hostel in Umlazi, south-west of Durban, between August 2014 and March 2016.

This followed a protracted trial that started in 2018.

ALSO READ: Eight men convicted for Glebelands murders

The convicts are former Durban Central detective Bhekukwazi Mdweshu – who is said to be the leader of the group – Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Hlophe, Mcomekile Ntshangase, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele.

The men, who all lived at Glebelands hostel, conspired with each other to eliminate or kill residents of the hostel who threatened their control of the building.

Picture File: Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, south-west of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on July 21, 2017. Picture: Gallo Images

Their actions claimed the lives of Siniko Ncayiyane, Thulani Kati, Sipho Ndovela, Themba Pina, Nkosinathi Ndovela, William Mthembu, Thokozani Machi, Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Mtwa.

Seven others were injured, resulting in the attempted murder charges.

Sentences

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Nkosinathi Chili on Thursday handed down the sentences to the eight men.

In sentencing them, Judge Chili imposed a term of life imprisonment for each count of murder, and where there was more than one count, the sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Regarding the attempted murder charges, the judge found that the men were awaiting trial for an excess of five years.

“Therefore, the court imposed a sentence of 10 years imprisonment, where five years were suspended for a period of five years,” said the NPA’s spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

The sentences are as follows:

Mdweshu was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and four counts of attempted murder and sentenced to an effective 10 years imprisonment.

Mbuthuma was convicted of three counts of murder and sentenced to an effective term of life imprisonment.

Hlophe and Ntshangase, who were convicted of four counts of attempted murder each, were sentenced to an effective five years imprisonment each.

Mkhize was convicted of two counts of murder and given life imprisonment.

Mthethwa was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, and will serve a term of life imprisonment.

Mbhele was convicted of two counts of murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

NOW READ: Gungubele admits govt is failing to fight crime, says more cops will be on the ground