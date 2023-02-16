Police clamp down on businesses selling counterfeit Ford accessories

Citizen Reporter

Three East Rand businesses believed to have been selling counterfeit Ford accessories were raided by police in Boksburg on Wednesday.

According to the police, the businesses were believed to have been contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act for quite some time, before a targeted operation was set up.

Police said that they have received complaints implicating the three well-known businesses, specifically relating to car accessories with the Ford branding.

“The identified premises were on the authorities’ radar for a while culminating in a fact-finding operation,” said police spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

Search and seizure warrants

Police eventually managed to secure the search and seizure warrants needed to conduct the raid on the businesses.

After executing the raid, police managed to find several car accessories and parts bearing the Ford logo. These were immediately confiscated.

“Criminal and civil proceedings are to be instituted against the responsible businesses as well as their respective owners.

“Police reports were registered at a local police station to allow for a thorough legal process to unfold. The value of the seized items is estimated at a substantial amount which is yet to be quantified,” Ramovha said.

Vehicle owners have turned to the counterfeit car parts and accessories market to source their car parts, due to the steep cost of replacement parts as well as the shortage of parts on the market. But experts have warned that counterfeit parts can cause more damage to one’s vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies have also warned that the peddling of counterfeit goods has a negative impact on the economy of the country.

Some of the negative impacts of the trading in counterfeit goods include that of losses of taxes and loss if international investment. Experts at Consumer Advice also warn that: “Counterfeit goods can pose serious risks to the health and safety of those purchasing the items. Often untested and produced to a lower-quality standard than legitimate items, there are many potential hazards associated with counterfeit goods.”

