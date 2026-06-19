Hawks nab former department official in travel scam

What initially appeared to be administrative discrepancies evolved into a complex corruption investigation.

A 58-year-old former Agriculture Department director has been hauled before court after Hawks investigators uncovered a web of forged travel documents and fraudulent authorisations that cost the state more than R23 000.

Funeka Goci-Malusi appeared before the KuGompo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 18 June 2026.

She was arrested by members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit in KuGompo on the same day. She is facing charges of fraud, forgery, and uttering.

Goci-Malusi was released on bail of R1 000.

Suspicious travel

The matter first came to the attention of the department after suspicious travel-related expenditure and apparent irregularities in travel authorisation processes were identified.

What initially appeared to be administrative discrepancies evolved into a complex corruption investigation that uncovered an alleged pattern of deception, falsification of official records, and abuse of institutional systems entrusted with safeguarding public finances.

Investigation

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said following the discovery of the discrepancies, the matter was referred to the unit for further investigation.

Investigations established that fraudulent Official Flight Travel Authorisation Requests (OFTARs) were allegedly generated and processed to facilitate travel arrangements purportedly undertaken by officials from the Free State Province to KuGompo City during July 2024.

“Acting on the apparent authenticity of the documentation presented, the department’s contracted travel management service provider proceeded with travel and accommodation bookings in accordance with established government procurement and travel protocols,” Mhlakuvana said.

Anomalies

Mhlakuvana said further investigations uncovered significant anomalies and revealed that fraudulent documentation containing fabricated employment details and records of non-existent personnel had allegedly been used to create the false impression of legitimate government business.

“The investigation further established that the department suffered an actual financial loss of approximately R23 430, while a further potential prejudice of approximately R14 600 was identified. The thorough investigation ultimately led to the arrest of the accused in KuGompo City.

Court

Goci-Malusi appeared in court the same day, and the matter was postponed to 10 July 2026 to allow for legal representation. Investigations remain ongoing.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, stated that the institution remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the rule of law, strengthen public confidence in state institutions, and ensure that every allegation of corruption is subjected to rigorous investigation.