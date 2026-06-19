Sex scams grow brutal as victims stay silent in shame

Experts warn sex-crazed and love-hungry users face brutal extortion, as compromising pics and sweet words end in financial ruin.

When it comes to lust, blood is seldom pumped to the brain, the body part which needs it most when it comes to avoiding tricky situations.

That’s why the sex-crazed – or even those just craving love and affection – are easy, and obvious, targets for scammers and extortionists.

In the pre-digital era, it was a lot more difficult to get into trouble in matters of tangling with the opposite sex, because encounters were face-to-face or body-tobody.

Today, the online universe offers not only a myriad more temptations, but also many more places for the unscrupulous to hide.

Letting your guard down can result in compromising pictures suddenly appearing on the net – or in a demand for money to halt their distribution.

Being naïve can allow sweet words to seduce you across the void of cyberspace… and to allow your kind heart to provide financial support for the one who is the love of your life.

In all these and in many other scenarios, it ends in tears… and often something worse, as experts say scammers and blackmailers using sex are becoming more brutal – and harder to catch because no-one will admit they’re a victim.

Fooling around can leave you as the fool.