Mpumalanga police seize dagga worth over R1 million

Police officers stopped and searched a white Nissan GD-6 single-cab bakkie, where they made the discovery.

Mpumalanga police have seized dagga worth more than R1 million and arrested a 36‑year‑old suspect after stopping a bakkie loaded with 13 bags of the drug during a routine operation.

The man was handcuffed during a stop-and-search operation conducted on the R38 Road on Thursday.

Stop and search

Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said officers stopped and searched a white Nissan GD-6 single-cab bakkie, where they made the discovery.

“During the search, members discovered thirteen bags containing dagga concealed inside the vehicle. The dagga weighed approximately 170.6 kilograms and had an estimated street value of more than R1 million.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with dealing in dagga. All exhibits were confiscated and booked in accordance with SA Police Service procedures,” Nonyane-Mpe said.

Court

The accused is expected to appear before the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 19 June 2026, to face a charge of dealing in dagga.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the members for their vigilance, commitment, and dedication in the fight against drug-related crimes.

“Operations aimed at disrupting the drug trade will continue across the province as we work tirelessly to protect communities from the harmful effects of illicit substances,” said Mkhwanazi.

Investigations are continuing.

Drug traffickers

In a separate incident, an intelligence‑driven operation in Limpopo saw police and Farm Watch members seize dagga worth R3 million and arrest six suspects during a coordinated strike.

The operation was executed along the R531 Road between Klaserie and Snake Park in Hoedspruit on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the team intercepted three vehicles travelling towards Tzaneen after receiving information about the transportation of illicit substances.

“During the search of the vehicles, police recovered a substantial quantity of dagga, including fourteen large bags and twenty smaller bags. The estimated street value of the confiscated dagga is approximately R3 million.”

Mashaba said three motor vehicles allegedly used in the commission of the crime were seized for further investigation.