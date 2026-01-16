Courts

High court revokes bail for 6 SANDF members in Frans Mathipa murder case

By Lesego Seokwang

16 January 2026

The ruling followed the state’s successful application for leave to appeal against the Randburg Regional Court's R10 000 bail decision.

High court revokes bail for 6 SANDF members in Frans Mathipa murder case

Picture: iStock

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has revoked the bail of six of the 12 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) officials implicated in the 6 August 2023 murder of Hawks investigator Lieutenant Colonel Frans Mathipa.

The defence force members are also accused of being involved in the alleged kidnapping of Ethiopian national Abdella Abadiga – an alleged Islamic State recruiter and funder – and his bodyguard, Kadir Jemal Abotese.

Kidnapping and murder

Abadiga and Abotese were kidnapped on 29 December 2022 at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Gauteng.

It is believed that the Hawks detective’s murder was linked to his investigations of the two men’s abduction.

He was gunned down on the N1 highway near Hammanskraal.

The thirteenth accused in the matter is a juristic entity.

The ruling followed the state’s successful application for leave to appeal against the Randburg Regional Court Magistrate’s decision to grant the accused R10 000 bail each in July last year.

When granting bail, Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe had said the State had a weak case against the accused.

High court orders custody

The high court, however, had a different view.

“In its judgment, the high court ordered that accused one to six be remanded into custody and report to prison on 23 January 2026, after finding that the grounds advanced for them to remain on bail were unsatisfactory,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson.

“Bail for the accused, seven to twelve, has been extended, subject to the same conditions previously imposed by the court.

She said all the accused in the matter are expected to appear before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 30 January.

