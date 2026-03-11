Three dead, teenager wounded in Mitchells Plain gang shooting

The teenage girl caught in the attack was injured and rushed to a nearby medical facility.

A brazen daytime attack in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, has left three people dead and a 15-year-old girl hospitalised after masked gunmen stormed a home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a residence in Viscount Street at around 16:50 following reports of a shooting. Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that three occupants, a 39-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, were fatally wounded.

Masked gunmen opened fire on house occupants

A teenage girl caught in the attack was injured and rushed to a nearby medical facility.

Traut said the assault appeared calculated, with the attackers arriving in a grey vehicle before storming the property.

“Three unidentified males, whose faces were concealed with balaclavas, allegedly entered the house and opened fire on the occupants before fleeing the scene,” he said.

Forensic teams combed the scene, with Traut noting that “crime scene experts recovered several spent cartridges and other exhibits which will form part of the ongoing investigation.”

Anti-Gang Unit takes over investigation

The motive of the attack has not yet been confirmed.

“The motive for the attack is believed to be gang-related; however, this forms part of the investigation,” Traut said.

The Anti-Gang Unit has taken over the case. Traut confirmed that no arrests have been made and the investigation remains active.

Police appeal for public tip-offs

Traut urged anyone with information to come forward, stressing that all tip-offs would be handled discreetly.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application,” he said.

“All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.”

