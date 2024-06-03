Khumalo vs Zuma: Court to hear application by MK party founder

Khumalo was expelled from the MK party in April with current leader, former president Jacob Zuma, referring to him as an interim.

The Electoral Court is expected to hear an urgent application by uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) founder Jabulani Khumalo for his reinstatement as the party leader.

Khumalo was expelled from the MK party in April with current leader former president Jacob Zuma referring to Khumalo as an interim.

He wants the Electoral Court to declare the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) decision to remove his face as the party president invalid and unlawful and that he be reinstated as the MK party leader with immediate effect.

Watch Jabulani Khumalo saying Zuma is president of the MK party and that was agreed upon

Jabulani Khumalo admitted that President Jacob Zuma is an MK Party official president, and that was agreed upon

Now the language is changed because because he was bought by ANC thieves, the guy is embarrassment and sellout. pic.twitter.com/dBP9N5Po6Y June 3, 2024

Forged signature

In papers before the court, Khumalo argued that the IEC acted outside the scope of the Electoral Commission Act when it recorded Zuma as the president of the new political organisation.

Khumalo alleges that Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, forged his signature on a document to the IEC.

In his submission to the IEC, Khumalo said he formed the MK party in 2023 but had been removed as president.

“I registered it with the IEC on 7 September 2023. Prior to the registration, I consulted for political advice and guidance with Jacob Zuma.

“At all times it was always understood that Zuma is not a member of MKP, but would assist it in the campaign. In fact, when he announced his decision to vote and campaign for MKP on 16 December 2023, he made it clear he would remain a member of the ANC,” Khumalo wrote.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ANC loses 71 seats in Parliament, DA gains 3, Zuma’s MK party scores 58 seats

MK leader

Khumalo admitted he did send a letter to the IEC confirming Zuma would be the face of the party, but at no point did he confirm the former ANC leader would be the president of the party.

Earlier this month, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela accused Khumalo of being bitter and said he was unable to explain to the party how his fortunes changed overnight.

Ndhlela said all forms of communication had broken down with Khumalo and that his relationship with Zuma had reached irreversible stages.

Zuma’s MK party bagged 14.59% support in last week’s national and provincial elections with a total of

2 344 096 votes.

The MK party won 58 seats in parliament.

ALSO READ: IEC responds to MK party founder Khumalo’s demand to remove Zuma from ballot