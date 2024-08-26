‘He thinks I’m enjoying this case’: Judge displeased as Senzo Meyiwa murder trial delayed

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has again expressed concern over the repeated delays in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magako

Lieutenant-Colonel Christian Mangena was scheduled for cross-examination at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, but proceedings were delayed due to missing transcripts.

His cross-examination had been paused a year ago after his initial testimony, allowing the defence time to consult their own ballistics expert to challenge the state witness’s evidence.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial delayed

On Monday, state prosecutor George Baloyi told the court the missing transcripts related to Mangena’s evidence “pertaining in particular to the findings that he arrived at”.

“We all agreed that the missing parts are crucial for the purposes of cross-examination and for the witness especially in light of the fact that it’s been close to a year he has given his evidence,” Baloyi said.

Sipho Ramosepele, attorney for accused two Bongani Ntanzi, explained that the missing evidence was picked up by the defence’s ballistic expert during last week’s adjournment.

But Mokgoatlheng seemed dissatisfied with the events unfolding in court.

“You know the [Judge President] is perturbed by this case. He actually remarked that he thinks I’m enjoying this case [and] that’s why it’s not finishing. That’s his remarks.

“He wants this case to finish and be finalised because this case affects some persons and they want to know how it finishes. Now, we come back and the record is missing,” the judge said.

The presiding officer ordered Mangena to return for cross-examination after several delays.

The defence previously cited difficulties in finding a ballistic expert and challenges in their consultation process.

Although they eventually secured an expert, the lawyers stated they had not yet received a ballistics test report, leading Mokgoatlheng to grant a postponement last Tuesday.

Ballistic expert testimony

Mangena previously testified that he conducted a crime scene reconstruction and bullet trajectory analysis on 27 October 2014, the day after Meyiwa was fatally shot while visiting his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her mother’s house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

The state witness told the court on 30 August 2023 that he identified two bullet impacts in the kitchen of the house—one on the door leading outside and another on the floor.

Mangena further revealed that Meyiwa was shot at close range.

He also testified that the bullet fragments retrieved from the scene matched a 9mm Parabellum pistol linked to accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube.

The firearm had been confiscated from Mncube during his 2015 arrest in connection with the murder of an Alexandra taxi boss.

Five men on trial

Five men including – Mncube, Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Fisokuhle Ntuli and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya – are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

The suspects have pleaded not guilty.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

The trial will resume on Tuesday for Mangena’s cross-examination.

