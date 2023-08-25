July 2021 unrest looters get hefty sentences for stealing meat

The five men were caught with 60 boxes of looted meat at the back of the bakkie they were travelling in during the July unrest.

Many shops closed down after they were looted during the July 2021 unrest. Picture: Neil McCartney

Five men accused and charged for stealing R80 000 worth of meat during the July 2021 civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal have been handed down various imprisonment terms following their conviction.

Mduduzi Buthelezi, Sphelele Mazibuko, Mandla Ngcobo, John Thobela and Sabelo Shandu appeared in the Durban District Court in KZN on Thursday, 24 August.

Buthelezi, Ngcobo and Thobela were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each, while Mazibuko and Shandu were each sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Looting

During the unrest, a business in Chesterville, Ayoba Cold Storage, was looted and partly burnt by members of the public. The owner of the business imported meat from Brazil which he sold to various franchises and stores.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said the five suspects were subsequently caught during a police stop and search operation.

“A while after the looting, police in the area were conducting stop and search operations when they stopped a bakkie driven by one of the accused. He was transporting about 60 boxes at the back and his co-accused were sitting on top of the boxes. They were taken to the police station where the owner of business identified the goods as his.

“In court, prosecutor Shenaaz Hoosen led the testimonies of the investigating officer and the business owner who told the court that he was able to identify his boxes due to the Brazil stickers that were on them,” Kara said.

Millions lost

She added that the owner of the business owner told the court he lost millions of rands.

“The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the NPA, represented by state advocate Sakhile Ngcobo and senior special investigator Akbar Ally, obtained a High Court order granting the attachment of Thobela’s bakkie which was used in the commission of the offence.

“This case is an example of how the units within the NPA are working together with the Saps to ensure that criminals are brought to justice. We hope that the sentences will have the desired deterrent effect. We commend the work done by both the prosecution and the investigation team,” Kara said.

July unrest

More than 350 people were killed during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The anarchy was triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, who was in contempt of a court order.

During the weeklong mayhem, shops and factories were closed with the total cost to the economy said to be above R50 billion.

