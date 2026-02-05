Courts

JUST IN: Suliman Carrim’s bid to avoid testifying before the Madlanga commission dismissed

By Enkosi Selane

5 February 2026

The judgment follows his bid to the High Court, trying to block a subpoena from the inquiry compelling him to appear before it.

Suliman Carrim’s Madlanga commission bid dismissed

Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

North West businessman Suliman Carrim’s bid to not testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The court struck the matter off the roll with costs.

Carrim will now have to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Friday, 6 February.

The ANC member launched an urgent application to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Carrim’s urgent attempt to avoid testifying before the Madlanga commission was challenged by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, with the commission arguing it constitutes an abuse of court process.

This is a developing story.

