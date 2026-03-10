Tiffany Meek expected to plead guilty to some charges in son’s murder

Tiffany Nicole Meek's case is postponed to 25 March as she signals possible guilty plea in son Jayden-Lee's death.

Tiffany Nicole Meek, accused of murdering her son Jayden-Lee Meek, has signalled that she may plead guilty to some charges related to the 11-year-old’s death.

On Tuesday, the Johannesburg High Court sitting in Palm Ridge postponed Meek’s case to 25 March for plea proceedings.

Meek may plead guilty

Meek faces charges of murder, obstructing the administration of justice, crimen injuria, and attempting to defeat the administration of justice. The charges are in connection with the death of her son in Fleurhof in May 2025.

The postponement came after Meek’s defence approached the state. They indicated that the mother intends to plead guilty to some of the charges.

On May 13, authorities reported Jayden-Lee missing after he failed to return home from school. The following day, police discovered his body a few metres from his home, near a stairway in the Fleurhof complex.

After a thorough investigation, police arrested Meek on 11 July. The court has kept her in custody after denying bail.

Jayden-Lee’s murder

“Investigations revealed that the child had returned home from school and was allegedly killed inside the house,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) communication officer Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

“It is further alleged that the accused subsequently staged the scene in an attempt to mislead authorities.”

