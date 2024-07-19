KZN plagued by mass murders, political killings – Mkhwanazi notes successful convictions

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province has been plagued with political killings and mass murders. The latest statistics reveal a disturbing trend, with 31 suspects shot and killed in police shootouts, and seven mass murder incidents resulting in 35 deaths in recent months.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shared these statistics at the Saps KZN Provincial Head Quarters in Durban during a media briefing on the state of policing in the province.

Political killings in KZN

According to Mkhwanazi political killings have been a persistent problem in the province, with 331 cases reported since 2018.

He said the Political Killings Task Team, established to address the issue, and made some progress. However, he also acknowledged that much work remains to be done.

“330 cases where 171 people were killed have been allocated to the Task Team. Of the murdered people were 57 councillors, 57 political party members, 30 political party office bearers, 26 municipal officials and one security officer,” Mkhwanazi told the media.

Furthermore, he revealed that the 339 cases led to the subsequent arrest and charging of 369 suspects. Of those, 113 remain remanded in custody, 41 are out on bail and 17 are deceased.

“110 accused people were found guilty on 99 cases and were sentenced, whilst 32 were found not guilty. 53 firearms have thus far been recovered and have been linked with 59 politically related cases,” Mkhwanazi added.

Moreover, suspects who have ordered hits on other people have also been convicted, along with the perpetrators who committed the murders.

Mass murders in KZN

Mass murders have also become a growing concern in KZN. According to the province’s commissioner, seven incidents were reported in the first quarter of this year alone.

These incidents have left 26 people dead, and many more injured.

Mkhwanazi added that these mass murders involved the killing of three or more people at once.

Fire was hailed on 11 people in Ezakheni, who were inside a bakkie. Six of them died, four suffered injuries and one escaped unharmed.

“The investigation into this matter has been taken over by the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit and we are awaiting ballistic results for a possible linkage with two Ekuvukeni cases whose suspects have been arrested,” said Mkhwanazi.

Three separate incidents are still being probed by the police.

These include a suspected taxi-related violence which resulted in the killing of three people, in Inanda, Nhlungwane.

Additionally, three men were murdered on Election day, while travelling in a stolen vehicle with three women in Muden, Esihlabeni. The women are still alive, and a case of attempted murder has been opened on their behalf.

The police are still investigating the shooting of a family of five in Umzinto, where three died and only two survived.

While the police are still probing some cases, Mkhwanazi shared that they were able to apprehend some suspects.

Mkhwanazi shared the following successful arrests and convictions: