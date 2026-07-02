Kuruman predator gets 12 years in jail after police find him raping young woman

The accused confronted a couple, assaulting the man, who fled to the police before returning to find him in the act of raping the victim.

A 27-year-old Kuruman man, who was caught raping a young woman as police arrived on the scene, has been sentenced to an effective 12 years in prison, in a case the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says underscores the courts’ stance against gender-based violence.

The Kuruman Regional Court in Northern Cape handed down 12 years’ direct imprisonment to Nkosinathi Gaseutlwiwe of Maruping for rape, plus two years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, with the sentences ordered to run concurrently.

Attack on couple walking home

The offences took place on 27 January 2023. Evidence before the court showed that a 20-year-old woman from Bankhara village and a male companion were walking home together when Gaseutlwiwe confronted them.

He assaulted the male victim, who managed to break free and sprint to a nearby police station to call for help.

While the man went to get assistance, the accused dragged the young woman away and raped her.

When the male victim returned with police officers, they found Gaseutlwiwe in the act of raping the victim and arrested him on the spot.

State pushes for a strong sentence

Regional Court Prosecutor Kekeletso Lekota led the state’s case, stressing the seriousness of the crimes and their devastating impact on the victims.

Lekota argued that society must be protected from violent and sexual offenders and called for a sentence that reflects the gravity of gender-based violence.

The court accepted the state’s evidence and convicted Gaseutlwiwe on both counts.

The NPA welcomed the outcome, saying crimes of this nature violate victims’ dignity, bodily integrity and fundamental rights, and leave deep physical, emotional and psychological scars.

It added that the sentence reinforces the justice system’s commitment to holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring that survivors receive justice.

Stand against gender-based violence

NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane commended the prosecution and the police for their diligent work and close collaboration in securing the conviction.

He said the NPA remains steadfast in combating gender-based violence and femicide, and in protecting vulnerable members of society by prosecuting sexual offenders “effectively and without fear, favour or prejudice”.