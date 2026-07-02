Poachers convicted after U-turn exposes animal carcasses

Three men tried to dodge a police roadblock on the N8 outside Griekwastad while illegally transporting kudu carcasses

The Griekwastad Regional Court found Kevin Joseph (48), James de Koker (47) and Simon Thole (50) guilty of unlawfully moving protected wildlife without a permit, in terms of section 26(1) of the Northern Cape Nature Conservation Act 9 of 2009, while Joseph was also found guilty of driving without a valid licence.

Suspicious U-turn

The case dates back to 5 December 2025, when South African Police Service (Saps) members were manning a roadblock on the N8 between Griekwastad and Groblershoop.

Officers became suspicious when a bakkie, driven by Joseph with De Koker and Thole as passengers, suddenly made a U-turn as it approached the checkpoint.

Police gave chase, stopped the vehicle and searched it. On the back of the bakkie, they found three kudu carcasses – a protected species that may not be transported without a permit.

None of the men could produce the required authorisation, and Joseph failed to provide a valid driver’s licence when asked, leading to their arrest on the spot.

Guilty pleas under weight of evidence

The three suspects chose to plead guilty rather than contest the charges.

The court convicted all three for contravening the Northern Cape Nature Conservation Act, and convicted Joseph separately for driving without a valid licence.

During sentencing, Prosecutor Mothelesi Katlego Thothela argued that the offences “undermine conservation efforts and threaten South Africa’s rich biodiversity”, particularly as the winter hunting season gets underway.

The state stressed that wildlife, including iconic species such as the greater kudu, is central to South Africa’s tourism appeal and economic well-being, and urged the court to send a strong deterrent message.

Suspended sentences

Each accused received 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, for the nature conservation offence. Joseph was further handed a R1 000 fine or three months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years, for driving without a valid licence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the outcome should serve as a caution to hunters and transporters tempted to cut corners.

NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the authority remains committed to working with law enforcement to clamp down on wildlife crime, adding that protecting biodiversity is “a shared responsibility” and vital for safeguarding natural resources for future generations.