Getrude Makhafola
6 Oct 2022
6:26 pm
Courts

Lawyers berate Free State MEC for ignoring Macufe court order

Getrude Makhafola

The lawyers claim MEC Limakatso Mahasa is misleading the public by stating the Macufe festival "must go ahead".

Macufe Free State
Free State Sports MEC Limakatso Mahasa during the Macufe Cup 2022 final that was won by Royal AM. Photo: Supplied
DS Consortium, which had C-Squared's Macufe contract declared invalid in the high court, has sent a cease and desist letter to the Free State department of sports, arts and culture, warning against continued "unlawful actions". The Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe) is continuing in Bloemfontein despite Judge Phillip Loubser's court order on Monday setting aside the contract that was awarded again to service provider, C-Squared. Muller Gonsior Attorneys, who represent DS Consortium director Mosa Likobo, have written to Sports MEC Limakatso Mahasa condemning her media statement, in which she stated that the judge remarked that Macufe "must go ahead as the judgment is not stopping it"....

