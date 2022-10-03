Police launch manhunt after shooting at Free State shebeen

Citizen Reporter

Free State police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who entered a shebeen in Hani Park, Welkom, and opened fire, killing one and wounding three.

According to Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, the two armed men entered the tavern on Friday, at around 11.20pm, and asked about the man whom they later shot and killed.

“It is alleged that both men asked around for the whereabouts of the man before one of the suspects shot him in the head. The suspects fled the scene while firing shots randomly wounding three more victims,” said Kareli.

The gunmen allegedly fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla or Tazz with no registration numbers.

READ MORE: Police arrest two suspects linked to Soweto tavern shooting

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information are urged to contact Captain Steyn on 082 465 2779 or Sergeant Mpedi on 073 479 5572.

Five in court for Nomzamo tavern shooting

In September, police arrested five suspects linked to the mass shooting in the Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto, that left 16 people dead in July.

The suspects appeared at the Orlando Magistrate’s Court last week Monday, in connection to the mass shooting and other violent crimes in the country.

Two of the suspects are South Africans, while the other three are Lesotho nationals.

The charges

The suspects are facing 19 counts of murder, including murders committed in other cases.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said they are not ruling out the possibility of more arrests.

“Investigations are progressing very well. At this stage, we do suspect that the suspects are part of a syndicate that wanted to control abandoned mines, dumping sites, and cable theft syndicates.

“But for now it is our suspicion and as investigations progress, we will be able to have more answers,” she said.

The case has been postponed to 18 October 2022.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Soweto tavern shooting: Case against five suspects postponed to October