Free State man jailed for life for sexual crimes against cousin from age 3 over 6 years

The man was 17 when he began abusing his toddler cousin.

A Free State man who raped his young cousin from the time she was three years old has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Bloemfontein Sexual Offences Court handed the 27-year-old man a life term for the rape, three years for sexual assault, three years for causing a child to witness masturbation, and another three years for exposing genitals to a minor.

In addition, the court further ordered his name to be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

LO class discussion leads to arrest

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the sentencing follows abuse that spanned six years, with the girl enduring the man’s acts from the age of three to nine.

The convicted rapist was 17 when he started abusing the toddler.

“Another cousin also reported that he exposed himself to her,” Senokoatsane said.

“The offences came to light in 2023 during a life orientation class discussion on sexual abuse. The victim confided in a friend, who told her mother.”

The mother then reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

Cousins testify after man refuses plea negotiations

Senokoatsane said the man refused the state’s offer of plea negotiations to spare the victims further trauma.

He said both victims testified courageously and were described as excellent witnesses.

“The prosecution, led by Advocate Michelle Nel, submitted a Victim Impact Statement detailing the primary victim’s ongoing mental stress and depression,” the spokesperson said.

“The court found no compelling and substantial circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.”

Support for the cousins

He said Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs) played a vital role in supporting the victims through medical care, forensic examinations, trauma counselling, case assistance, and dedicated court preparation.

The TCCs helped to reduce secondary trauma, build confidence, and contribute to successful convictions in gender-based violence cases.

Senokoatsane said the outcome of the case reflected strong collaboration and reaffirmed the justice system’s commitment to protecting vulnerable victims, especially children.

“The NPA commends the prosecution team for their thorough preparation, as well as the South African Police Service, particularly the investigating officer, for gathering and presenting all key evidence,” he said.

“The NPA remains dedicated to prioritising cases of gender-based violence and femicide through specialised units, victim-centred approaches, and partnerships. We will continue working tirelessly to secure swift justice, deter offenders, and restore public confidence in the system.”

The rapist’s name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor. In terms of the court order, his name will be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

