Brother, 18, accused of raping disabled brother, 10, in Limpopo

Limpopo MEC condemns 'tragic betrayal' of brother's duty to protect vulnerable sibling, demands harshest punishment.

In a betrayal of a brother’s duty to protect his vulnerable sibling, an 18-year-old teenager appeared in court in Limpopo, accused of raping his disabled 10-year-old brother.

The Ga-Kopa village community in Tafelkop is in shock at a heartbreaking case of the sexual assault of a disabled boy. The boy was allegedly assaulted by his biological older brother.

Limpopo MEC for social development Florence Radzilani said she was relieved that the suspect was arrested. However, this case filled her with sadness, hurt and anger.

‘Tragic betrayal’ of a brother’s duty

“It is a tragic betrayal of the sacred duty of a brother to protect and care for his vulnerable sibling, especially one living with disabilities,” Radzilani said.

“It is deeply unsettling that someone who should have been a protector has become the perpetrator of such a despicable act.”

The 18-year-old appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The court remanded him in custody until 18 March 2026 for a formal bail application.

According to the Limpopo police, the incident happened on Thursday, 26 February 2026. The brothers’ mother was attending a funeral at the time.

“The matter surfaced when the mother noticed the child in pain during bathing. He disclosed two days later that his elder brother had raped him,” the South African Police Service (Saps) said.

The family reported the matter at the Motetema police station on Monday. The case was then transferred to the Groblersdal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

Provincial police commissioner condemns incident

The police arrested the older brother on the same day.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident, saying this crime was particularly shocking.

“Parents and guardians must report this type of heinous incident immediately to the police, regardless of who the perpetrator is,” said Hadebe.

“The police will pursue it with the utmost seriousness and the FCS will ensure a thorough investigation. The suspect must face the full consequences of the law.”

Radzilani said this incident highlights the need for protection of vulnerable people. The community and department must prioritise the protection of people living with disabilities.

“Every person regardless of their condition deserves to live free from violence, abuse and neglect,” she said.

Social workers dispatched to family

The Limpopo department of social development will dispatch social workers to the affected family. They will provide psychosocial support to the victim and his family.

The MEC said the department is committed to ensuring the victim receives care. The victim will receive all necessary protection and support during this time.

“We call for the harshest punishment permissible by law should the suspect be convicted. Justice must be served to send a clear message that such heinous acts will not be tolerated in our society,” said Radzilani.

